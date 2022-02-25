$29,994+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V
LX AWD | Honda Sensing | Apple CarPlay
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,990 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Honda CR-V LX 4D Sport Utility AWD 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp CVT
Honda Sensing Technology, AWD, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Lane Departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Active, Rear Window Defroster, Telescoping Steering Wheel.
Certification Program Details: * Vehicle history report. * Access to MyHonda * 100 Point Inspection * 24 hours/day, 7 days/week Roadside Assistance * 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first * 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
Awards:
* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Vehicle Features
