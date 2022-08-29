Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda CR-V

74,496 KM

Details Description

$33,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,980

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

Contact Seller
2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

| Touring | AWD | Leather | HTD Steering Whel | Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda CR-V

| Touring | AWD | Leather | HTD Steering Whel | Remote Start

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

  1. 9048658
  2. 9048658
  3. 9048658
  4. 9048658
  5. 9048658
  6. 9048658
  7. 9048658
  8. 9048658
  9. 9048658
  10. 9048658
  11. 9048658
  12. 9048658
  13. 9048658
  14. 9048658
  15. 9048658
  16. 9048658
  17. 9048658
  18. 9048658
  19. 9048658
  20. 9048658
Contact Seller

$33,980

+ taxes & licensing

74,496KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9048658
  • Stock #: 3078
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H90JH104027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 74,496 KM

Vehicle Description



MCWilliam Auto Service



GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY!

TO GET THE APPROVAL,PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW:

https: www.mcwilliamauto.ca car-loan-application



At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers in.BEAT THE DEALERin. pricing. That means auction prices for you, the public! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. TRADE-IN are also welcome.

Price does not include PST GST



If you have any questions dont hesitate to contact us at

Office @204-560-1234 SALES @204-560-1231 & @204-560-1232

cell Rick @ 204-298-8938



Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB



DEALER PERMIT #4611

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McWilliam Auto

2018 Honda CR-V | To...
 74,496 KM
$33,980 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer 4...
 175,219 KM
$23,980 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Escape | A...
 172,434 KM
$9,980 + tax & lic

Email McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

Call Dealer

204-298-XXXX

(click to show)

204-298-8938

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory