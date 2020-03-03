Menu
2018 Honda HR-V

LX AWD - R.Start, B.Up Cam, Heated Seats!

2018 Honda HR-V

LX AWD - R.Start, B.Up Cam, Heated Seats!

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$23,997

+ taxes & licensing

  • 28,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4796448
  • Stock #: SCV4015
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H30JM107507
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
*** EXCELLENT MANITOBA HISTORY! *** FUEL EFFICIENT AWD COMPACT SUV! *** HONDA WARRANTY! *** Enjoy some epic adventures in this Solid little SUV from Honda! Some great features on this H-RV like HEATED SEATS......Compustar Aftermarket REMOTE START......HondaLink TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......Height-Adjustable Seat......Sport Mode and Fuel Saving ECON Mode!......Transmission L-Mode for increased Off-Road Traction......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Electronically HEATED WIPER BLADES......Multimedia Connections (AUX, USB, HDMI)......REAR VIEW CAMERA......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Mirrors, Locks)......Electronic Parking Brake......Fuel Efficient 1.8L Engine!......Hill Start Assist......Hold the road w/ Honda's 4X4 / 4WD System......Block Heater......Vehicle Stability Assist (Traction Control)......Split Folding Rear Seats provide loads of extra storage space......and 17-Inch Alloy Wheels!

Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory HONDA WARRANTY, and custom fit All Weather HR-V Mats! Only 28,000 Kms!! Priced to sell at $23,997 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Front air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Seating
  • Upholstery: Cloth
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Radio data system
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Braking Assist
  • Electronic Parking Brake
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Rear Brake Type: Disc
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • Impact Absorbing Bumpers
  • Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: 6
  • One-Touch Windows: 1
  • Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Front wipers: intermittent
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Rear vents: second row
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Auxiliary audio input: USB
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Center differential: mechanical
  • Rear spoiler color: body-color
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Tire type: all season
  • Rear wiper: intermittent
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Liftgate window: fixed
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • In-Dash CD: single disc
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Total speakers: 4
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Hill holder control
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Grille color: black
  • Window trim: black
  • Taillights: LED
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Front air conditioning zones: single
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: height
  • Storage: front seatback
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Assist handle: front
  • Emergency locking retractors: front
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Drive mode selector
  • Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
  • Rearview monitor: in dash
  • Rear headrests: 3
  • Rear spoiler: roofline
  • Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
  • Power windows: safety reverse
  • Rear seat folding: flat
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Headlights: auto off
  • Rear wiper: with washer
  • Vanity mirrors: dual
  • Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
  • Rear suspension type: torsion beam
  • 4WD type: on demand
  • Shift knob trim: urethane
  • Steering wheel trim: urethane
  • Rear bumper color: black
  • Camera system: rear multi-view
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front and rear
  • Multi-function remote: trunk release
  • Trip odometer: 2
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
  • Steering ratio: 15.2
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Watts: 160
  • Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 19 mm
  • Rear brake diameter: 11.1
  • Front stabilizer bar: diameter 24 mm
  • Wheels: aluminum alloy
  • Front brake diameter: 11.5
  • Headlights: halogen
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Fuel economy display: range
  • Warnings and reminders: maintenance due
  • Warnings and reminders: low battery
  • Assist handle: rear
  • Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
  • Infotainment screen size: 5 in.
  • Floor mats: rear
  • Cupholders: rear
  • Side curtain airbags: rear
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: phone
  • Emergency locking retractors: rear
  • Axle ratio: 5.44
  • Rearview mirror: manual day/night

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

