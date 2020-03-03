2018 Honda HR-V

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Comfort Cargo Area Light

Front air conditioning

Air filtration Seating Upholstery: Cloth

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

digital odometer

Energy absorbing steering column

Radio data system

Rear door type: Liftgate

Braking Assist

Electronic Parking Brake

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Radio: AM/FM

Rear Brake Type: Disc

Multi-function display

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

Impact Absorbing Bumpers

Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: 6

One-Touch Windows: 1

Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Front wipers: intermittent

Gauge: tachometer

Multi-function remote: keyless entry

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Rear vents: second row

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

Auxiliary audio input: USB

In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Floor mat material: carpet

Floor mats: front

Reading lights: front

Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic

Center differential: mechanical

Rear spoiler color: body-color

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Seatbelt force limiters: front

Front headrests: adjustable

Rear headrests: adjustable

Rear seat folding: split

Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Spare tire size: temporary

Tire type: all season

Rear wiper: intermittent

Storage: door pockets

Liftgate window: fixed

Door handle color: body-color

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Spare wheel type: steel

In-Dash CD: single disc

Warnings and reminders: low fuel level

Front struts: MacPherson

Front suspension type: lower control arms

Center console: front console with armrest and storage

Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks

Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer

Antenna type: mast

Anti-theft system: alarm with remote

Floor material: carpet

Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining

Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining

Total speakers: 4

Front headrests: 2

Hill holder control

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Power windows: lockout button

Grille color: black

Window trim: black

Taillights: LED

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Crumple zones: front

Front air conditioning zones: single

Driver seat manual adjustments: height

Storage: front seatback

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Assist handle: front

Emergency locking retractors: front

Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert

Drive mode selector

Side mirror adjustments: manual folding

Rearview monitor: in dash

Rear headrests: 3

Rear spoiler: roofline

Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse

Power windows: safety reverse

Rear seat folding: flat

Power door locks: auto-locking

Headlights: auto off

Rear wiper: with washer

Vanity mirrors: dual

Rear suspension classification: semi-independent

Rear suspension type: torsion beam

4WD type: on demand

Shift knob trim: urethane

Steering wheel trim: urethane

Rear bumper color: black

Camera system: rear multi-view

Power outlet(s): 12V front and rear

Multi-function remote: trunk release

Trip odometer: 2

Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7

Steering ratio: 15.2

Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control

Watts: 160

Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 19 mm

Rear brake diameter: 11.1

Front stabilizer bar: diameter 24 mm

Wheels: aluminum alloy

Front brake diameter: 11.5

Headlights: halogen

Window defogger: rear

Fuel economy display: range

Warnings and reminders: maintenance due

Warnings and reminders: low battery

Assist handle: rear

Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.

Infotainment screen size: 5 in.

Floor mats: rear

Cupholders: rear

Side curtain airbags: rear

Steering wheel mounted controls: phone

Emergency locking retractors: rear

Axle ratio: 5.44

Rearview mirror: manual day/night

