2018 Honda HR-V

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-414-4143
+ taxes & licensing
*** EXCELLENT MANITOBA HISTORY! *** FUEL EFFICIENT AWD COMPACT SUV! *** HONDA WARRANTY! *** Enjoy some epic adventures in this Solid little SUV from Honda! Some great features on this H-RV like HEATED SEATS......Compustar Aftermarket REMOTE START......HondaLink TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......Height-Adjustable Seat......Sport Mode and Fuel Saving ECON Mode!......Transmission L-Mode for increased Off-Road Traction......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Electronically HEATED WIPER BLADES......Multimedia Connections (AUX, USB, HDMI)......REAR VIEW CAMERA......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Mirrors, Locks)......Electronic Parking Brake......Fuel Efficient 1.8L Engine!......Hill Start Assist......Hold the road w/ Honda's 4X4 / 4WD System......Block Heater......Vehicle Stability Assist (Traction Control)......Split Folding Rear Seats provide loads of extra storage space......and 17-Inch Alloy Wheels!
Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory HONDA WARRANTY, and custom fit All Weather HR-V Mats! Only 28,000 Kms!! Priced to sell at $23,997 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5