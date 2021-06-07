2018 Honda HR-V

Sale $24,939 + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 1 2 5 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 38,125 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls 4 Speakers Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Telematics CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Bluetooth Streaming Audio Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC) Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls Siri Eyes Free compatibility MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability display audio system w/HondaLink next generation HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) input jack Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 160-watt 2 USB audio interfaces and SMS text message function Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

