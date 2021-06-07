2018 Honda HR-V

- Listing ID: 7232618
- Stock #: F42BVR
- VIN: 3CZRU6H39JM107134
-
Exterior Colour
Modern Steel Metallic
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Stock #
F42BVR
-
Mileage
38,125 KM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
display audio system w/HondaLink next generation
HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) input jack
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 160-watt
2 USB audio interfaces and SMS text message function
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.