Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda HR-V

78,758 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
2018 Honda HR-V

2018 Honda HR-V

LX Front-Wheel-Drive - Heated Seats - Bluetooth - Back-Up Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda HR-V

LX Front-Wheel-Drive - Heated Seats - Bluetooth - Back-Up Cam

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Contact Seller

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

78,758KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7423571
  • Stock #: F44RGW
  • VIN: 3CZRU5H37JM102167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F44RGW
  • Mileage 78,758 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free CarFax Vehicle Report, and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Temporary spare tire
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
4 Speakers
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Telematics
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
display audio system w/HondaLink next generation
HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) input jack
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 160-watt
2 USB audio interfaces and SMS text message function
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda West

2019 Honda HR-V Tour...
 19,012 KM
$29,423 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic LX
 35,870 KM
$23,372 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V LX
 54,866 KM
$23,534 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory