2018 Honda Odyssey

$36,139 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 9 , 1 3 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10607670

10607670 Stock #: F5AJ5D

F5AJ5D VIN: 5FNRL6H86JB509704

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White diamond pearl

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F5AJ5D

Mileage 159,139 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front-wheel drive Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 2,730 kgs Engine: 3.5L 24-Valve SOHC i-VTEC V6 73.8 L Fuel Tank 3.61 Axle Ratio Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and paddle shifters Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Front splash guards Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Laminated Glass Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Power Sliding Rear Doors Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim Tires: P235/55R19 101H AS Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Collision Mitigation Braking System and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Collision Mitigation-Front Interior Immobilizer Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 4 Seatback Storage Pockets 8-Way Driver Seat Distance Pacing Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest Rear Seat Mounted Armrest w/Storage Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support, driver's seat memory and passenger's seat 4-way power adjustment Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Magic Slide 2nd-Row Seats Side-To-Side Sliding Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets HondaLink Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Media / Nav / Comm A/V remote digital signal processor Audio Theft Deterrent 2 Wireless Headphones Honda HD Digital Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display 2 LCD Monitors In The Front and 1 LCD Row Monitor In The Rear Rear Entertainment System w/Blu-Ray And Digital Media Additional Features Manual Fold Into Floor 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Curtain 1st 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Manual Recline Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front driver's seat memory and passenger's seat 4-way power adjustment Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support

