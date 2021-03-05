Menu
2018 Honda Odyssey

24,016 KM

$40,999

+ tax & licensing
$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Touring

Location

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

24,016KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6639725
  • Stock #: F3VA6H
  • VIN: 5FNRL6H83JB509465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,016 KM

Vehicle Description

Once you see how transparent this description is, just imagine how transparent your purchase experience will be with us!

Experience the difference at BIRCHWOOD KIA WEST in the POINTE WEST AUTOPARK.

Whenever possible, the vehicle photos shown are of the ACTUAL vehicle. This provides the best online shopping experience for our valued customers.

Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.com for the most up to date inventory and offers.

DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
woodgrain trim
Engine Immobilizer
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Seat-3rd Row
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Mobile hotspot internet access
Distance Pacing
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Seat-Memory
Seat(s)-Cooled Front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

