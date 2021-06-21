2018 Honda Odyssey

$36,990 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 1 1 0 K M Used Get Financing

7435235 Stock #: F44Y3K

F44Y3K VIN: 5FNRL6H60JB510121

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White diamond pearl

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 81,110 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Temporary spare tire Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Powertrain Automatic Transmission Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Memory Seats 3RD ROW SEATING Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Distance Pacing Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and paddle shifters All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors Rear Driver Side Power Sliding Doors Rear Passenger Power Side Sliding Doors

