2018 Honda Odyssey

$36,500 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 0 , 0 1 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9766114

9766114 Stock #: F518UY

F518UY VIN: 5FNRL6H46JB510414

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 70,013 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Temporary spare tire Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 4.33 Axle Ratio Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 2,730 kgs Engine: 3.5L 24-Valve SOHC i-VTEC V6 73.8 L Fuel Tank Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and paddle shifters Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Front splash guards Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Power Sliding Rear Doors Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim Tires: P235/60R18 103H AS Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering AM/FM Stereo rear window defogger Rear View Camera Steering Wheel Audio Controls Driver Information Centre HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material 8-Way Driver Seat Distance Pacing Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest Rear Seat Mounted Armrest w/Storage Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support and passenger's seat 4-way power adjustment Passenger Seat Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Magic Slide 2nd-Row Seats Side-To-Side Sliding Digital/Analog Appearance Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Collision Mitigation Braking System Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Bluetooth Streaming Audio 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Telematics Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC) HondaLink Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Apple CarPlay/Android Auto 2 USB device connectors Siri Eyes Free compatibility HandsFreeLink-bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface CabinControl app Wi-Fi tethering All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors Rear Driver Side Power Sliding Doors Rear Passenger Power Side Sliding Doors Radio: 150-Watt AM/FM/CD Display Audio System -inc: 7 speakers including subwoofer MP3 Windows Media Audio playback capability steering wheel-mounted audio and phone controls and roof-mounted shark-fin antenna

