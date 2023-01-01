2018 Honda Pilot

Sale $38,938 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 0 , 2 0 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10116501

10116501 Stock #: F552R2

F552R2 VIN: 5FNYF6H74JB501272

Vehicle Details Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F552R2

Mileage 90,202 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust 4.25 Axle Ratio Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 1 Skid Plate Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control 73.8 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,650 kgs Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC -inc: direct injection, Eco Assist system and Variable Cylinder Management (VCM) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Immobilizer Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Rear centre armrest w/storage Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support Leather Door Trim Insert HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Distance Pacing Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System -inc: bilingual voice recognition Passenger Seat Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support, passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment, driver's seat adjustable armrest and passenger's seat adjustable armrest Analog Appearance Convenience Clock Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Collision Mitigation Braking System Collision Mitigation-Front Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Additional Features Manual Fold Into Floor Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Curtain 1st 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment driver's seat adjustable armrest and passenger's seat adjustable armrest

