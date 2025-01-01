Menu
2018 Honda Pilot

152,639 KM

$24,956

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Pilot

EX Timing Belt Done | 8 Passenger | Bluetooth

2018 Honda Pilot

EX Timing Belt Done | 8 Passenger | Bluetooth

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

Contact Seller

$24,956

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,639KM
VIN 5FNYF6H33JB500658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 152,639 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
MP3/auxiliary input jack
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support
ADAPTIVE

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Manual Fold Into Floor
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
Display Audio system w/HondaLink
SMS text message/E-mail function
7 speakers including subwoofer
passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface w/steering-wheel mounted controls
3 USB device connectors
Radio: 225-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability
Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) and Wi-Fi tethering
driver's seat armrest and passenger's seat armrest

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

