$24,956+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Pilot
EX Timing Belt Done | 8 Passenger | Bluetooth
2018 Honda Pilot
EX Timing Belt Done | 8 Passenger | Bluetooth
Location
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
204-661-6644
$24,956
+ taxes & licensing
Used
152,639KM
VIN 5FNYF6H33JB500658
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 152,639 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
MP3/auxiliary input jack
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support
ADAPTIVE
Convenience
Clock
Safety
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Mechanical
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Additional Features
Manual Fold Into Floor
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
Display Audio system w/HondaLink
SMS text message/E-mail function
7 speakers including subwoofer
passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface w/steering-wheel mounted controls
3 USB device connectors
Radio: 225-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability
Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) and Wi-Fi tethering
driver's seat armrest and passenger's seat armrest
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
2018 Honda Pilot