2018 Honda Pilot

59,844 KM

Details Description Features

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2018 Honda Pilot

2018 Honda Pilot

EX-L Navi AWD | Navigation | Leather | Sunroof

2018 Honda Pilot

EX-L Navi AWD | Navigation | Leather | Sunroof

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Sale Price

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

59,844KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6106587
  Stock #: F3N3YG
  VIN: 5FNYF6H75JB501099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3N3YG
  • Mileage 59,844 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Distance Pacing
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

