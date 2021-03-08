Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Pilot

78,190 KM

Details Description Features

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Pilot

2018 Honda Pilot

Touring | Entertainment Package | Navigation |

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Pilot

Touring | Entertainment Package | Navigation |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 6686807
  2. 6686807
Contact Seller

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

78,190KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6686807
  • Stock #: F3VRVN
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H95JB500701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,190 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Additional savings and low rate financing available on all new vehicles during this months sales event.

Experience the H-Factor at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

The #1 Hyundai destination for you and your families automotive needs in Winnipeg!

www.birchwoodhyundai.com
@birchwoodhyundai

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Engine Immobilizer
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls
rear air conditioning
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
radio data system (RDS)
Driver Side Airbag
MP3/auxiliary input jack
Mirror integrated turn signals
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Mirrors-Memory
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Seat-3rd Row
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
Lane Keeping Assist System Lane Keeping Assist
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Wheels: 20" Alloy
Distance Pacing
Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Lane Keeping Assist System Lane Departure Warning
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: Shift-By-Wire (SBW) and paddle shifters
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
10 speakers including subwoofer
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
Radio: AM/FM Premium Audio System -inc: 540-Watt
USB smartphone and audio interf

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 93,423 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sportage LX...
 83,135 KM
$17,490 + tax & lic
2016 Honda CR-V Tour...
 82,958 KM
$22,490 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory