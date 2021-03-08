2018 Honda Pilot

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry remote start Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Engine Immobilizer Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Seat Audio Controls Comfort rear air conditioning Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 3RD ROW SEATING HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio Entertainment Package Navigation System Rear View Camera MEMORY MIRRORS Power Lift Gates Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start radio data system (RDS) Driver Side Airbag MP3/auxiliary input jack Mirror integrated turn signals Bluetooth Streaming Audio Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Mirrors-Memory Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Seat-3rd Row Bluetooth HandsFreeLink Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC) Lane Keeping Assist System Lane Keeping Assist Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Wheels: 20" Alloy Distance Pacing Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel Lane Keeping Assist System Lane Departure Warning Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: Shift-By-Wire (SBW) and paddle shifters Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat 10 speakers including subwoofer 6 Cyl V6 Engine Gasoline Fuel System Radio: AM/FM Premium Audio System -inc: 540-Watt USB smartphone and audio interf

