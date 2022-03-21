Menu
2018 Honda Pilot

143,613 KM

$31,950

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Ford

LX HONDA SENSING | CLEAN CARFAX

Location

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Sale

143,613KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8759576
  • Stock #: F4KHD9
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H21JB501069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4KHD9
  • Mileage 143,613 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada: No Reported Accidents!
2018 Honda Pilot LX AWD | BACKUP CAM | HONDA SENSING 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 6-Speed Automatic AWD White Diamond Pearl

CARFAX Canada: No Reported Accidents!

Honda Sensing, Backup Camera, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, CLEAN CARFAX!!, AWD, 3rd Row Seats: Split-Bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic Temperature Control, Brake Assist, Cloth Seating Surfaces, Delay-Off Headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Front Dual Zone A/C, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seats, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Power Door Mirrors, Power steering, Power Windows, Radio Data System, Rear Air Conditioning, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Security System, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Split Folding Rear Seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Variably Intermittent Wipers.


Reviews:
* Many owners say the Pilot drives like it looks big, comfortable, and stable. Ease of entry and exit, even for larger or mobility-challenged passengers, is well rated; and rear-seats are said to be usable by adults on longer trips. In all aspects of interior space and storage, the Pilot seems to have hit the mark. Other owner-stated plusses include confident traction from the fully automatic though part-time all-wheel drive system, and an excellent driving position, backed by above-average outward visibility. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
4.25 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
1 Skid Plate
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control
73.8 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,650 kgs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC -inc: direct injection, Eco Assist system and Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Rear centre armrest w/storage
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Systems Monitor
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Distance Pacing
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment, passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment, driver's seat armrest and passenger's seat armrest
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: 225-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, 7 speakers including subwoofer, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface w/steering-wheel mounted controls, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, di...
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Collision Mitigation-Front
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Seat-3rd Row

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

