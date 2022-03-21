2018 Honda Pilot

Sale $31,950 + taxes & licensing 1 4 3 , 6 1 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8759576

8759576 Stock #: F4KHD9

F4KHD9 VIN: 5FNYF6H21JB501069

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White diamond pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4KHD9

Mileage 143,613 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust 4.25 Axle Ratio Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 1 Skid Plate Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control 73.8 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,650 kgs Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC -inc: direct injection, Eco Assist system and Variable Cylinder Management (VCM) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Interior Security System Cruise Control tilt steering Compass HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Rear centre armrest w/storage Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Distance Pacing Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment, passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment, driver's seat armrest and passenger's seat armrest Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Radio: 225-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, 7 speakers including subwoofer, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface w/steering-wheel mounted controls, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, di... Safety Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Collision Mitigation Braking System Collision Mitigation-Front Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Additional Features Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Seat(s)-Heated Front Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Seat-3rd Row

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.