2018 Honda Ridgeline

$38,660 + taxes & licensing 1 4 5 , 8 1 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8095966

8095966 Stock #: F4C85M

F4C85M VIN: 5FPYK3F76JB501844

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4C85M

Mileage 145,817 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust 4.25 Axle Ratio Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control 73.8 L Fuel Tank Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 3.5L 24V SOHC i-VTEC V6 -inc: direct injection and Eco Assist system GVWR: 2,730 kgs (6,019 lbs) 1486# Maximum Payload Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights tinted windows CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel integrated storage LED brakelights Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Grille w/Chrome Bar Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Regular Composite Box Style Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS Power Rear Window w/Defroster Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Compact Spare Tire w/Box Carrier Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drop-In Bed Liner Tailgate w/Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access Black Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Cruise Control Compass rear window defogger Navigation System Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest Pickup Cargo Box Lights Distance Pacing Illuminated Front Cupholder Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Passenger Seat Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support, driver's seat position memory and passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment Urethane Gear Shifter Material 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Collision Mitigation Braking System and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth Streaming Audio HD Radio Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls Radio: 540-Watt AM/FM/CD/HD Premium Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, 8 speakers including subwoofer, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, display audio system w/HondaLink satellite navigation system, truck-bed audio system, Blueto... Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Windows Sunroof Seating Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Bed Liner Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag MP3/auxiliary input jack Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC) Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Siri Eyes Free compatibility 8 speakers including subwoofer display audio system w/HondaLink satellite navigation system truck-bed audio system 4 USB device connectors SMS text message/E-mail function All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Radio: 540-Watt AM/FM/CD/HD Premium Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability SiriusXM and Wi-Fi tethering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.