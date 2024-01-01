$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL SE
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL SE
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
159,780KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHD84LF4JU696238
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White[Polar White]
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24487
- Mileage 159,780 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Ride Time
2023 Kia Rio 5-Door LX Premium 47,890 KM $24,500 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-5 GS 66,951 KM $30,000 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 138,788 KM $26,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Ride Time
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
Call Dealer
204-272-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Ride Time
204-272-6161
2018 Hyundai Elantra