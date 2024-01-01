Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

159,780 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL SE

11939157

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL SE

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,780KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LF4JU696238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Polar White]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24487
  • Mileage 159,780 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Hyundai Elantra