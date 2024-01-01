$12,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Location
Match Auto Market
231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7
204-615-6979
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 467519
- Mileage 168,633 KM
Vehicle Description
High Value Options:
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Bluetooth
- Backup Camera
The 2018 Hyundai Elantra is a compact sedan that offers a combination of comfort, style, and reliability. This vehicle comes equipped with high-end features like heated seats and a heated steering wheel, ensuring comfort during cold weather. Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth, and enjoy easy parking with the added convenience of a backup camera. The Elantra is known for its smooth ride, fuel efficiency, and excellent safety features, making it an outstanding choice for those seeking a practical yet stylish vehicle.
3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in the advertised price. Extended warranties available (extended warranty prices not included).
Every vehicle sold at Match Auto Market is a clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report for each vehicle.
Financing available; please visit www.matchautomarket.ca.
Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
