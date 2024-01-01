Menu
<p><strong>High Value Options:</strong></p><ul><li>Heated Seats</li><li>Heated Steering Wheel</li><li>Bluetooth</li><li>Backup Camera</li></ul><p>The <strong>2018 Hyundai Elantra</strong> is a compact sedan that offers a combination of comfort, style, and reliability. This vehicle comes equipped with high-end features like heated seats and a heated steering wheel, ensuring comfort during cold weather. Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth, and enjoy easy parking with the added convenience of a backup camera. The Elantra is known for its smooth ride, fuel efficiency, and excellent safety features, making it an outstanding choice for those seeking a practical yet stylish vehicle.</p><p><strong>3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty</strong> on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in the advertised price. Extended warranties available (extended warranty prices not included).</p><p>Every vehicle sold at <strong>Match Auto Market</strong> is a clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report for each vehicle.</p><p><strong>Financing available</strong>; please visit <a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer href=http://www.matchautomarket.ca><a rel=noopener target=_new><span><strong>www.matchautomarket.ca</strong></span></a></a>.</p><p>Dealer permit: <strong>4858</strong><br>Address: <strong>231 Oak Point Hwy</strong></p>

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

VIN KMHD84LF3JU567519

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 467519
  • Mileage 168,633 KM

