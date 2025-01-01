$13,888+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL AUTO
Location
Auto Excell
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
204-888-4070
Used
120,159KM
VIN KMHD84LFXJU597892
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 7892
- Mileage 120,159 KM
Vehicle Description
HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, INTERMITTENT WIPERS, FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, POWER STEERING, BLUETOOTH, AM/FM RADIO, ALLOYS, ABS, CLOTH SEATS, REAR DEFROST, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS.Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204 888 4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.
