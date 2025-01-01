$16,991+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
SEL
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Electric Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,023 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM
LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
*D#4140*
****LOCAL, ONE OWNER ELANTRA IS HERE! SEATS 5 COMFORTABLY, AUTOMATIC, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE STARTER, AM FM CD, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AC, ABS, TRACTION CONTROL, ALLOYS, WILL GO HOME WITH SAFETY, OIL CHANGE, WARRANTY, 2 KEYS AND SET OF WINTER TIRES!
*****VALUE PRICED AT $16,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / element, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB, Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: disc, Door sill trim: scuff plate, Floor material: carpet, Interior accents: metallic-tone, Shift knob trim: urethane, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): two 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone, Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Window trim: black, Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration / Google POIs / Google search, Infotainment screen size: 7 in., Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Clock, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 3.5 in., Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low battery / low fuel level / low oil pressure, Daytime running lights, Headlights: auto on/off / halogen, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated, Alternator: 150 amps, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery saver, Drive mode selector, Blind spot safety: sensor/alert, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Cross traffic alert: rear, Crumple zones: front / rear, Emergency interior trunk release, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: driver, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: 6 / height / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 6 / height / reclining, Rear headrests: 3 / fixed, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: premium cloth, Anti-theft system: alarm, Power door locks: auto-locking, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: twin-tube gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar: diameter 22 mm, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: monotube, Rear spring type: coil, Rear suspension classification: semi-independent, Rear suspension type: torsion beam, Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function, Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Power windows: safety reverse, Solar-tinted glass, Window defogger: rear
