2018 Hyundai Elantra...

+ taxes & licensing
204-633-2420
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
+ taxes & licensing
Amazing value! You can purchase this Elantra today and save. Apple CarPlay, Heated seats, blind spot detection and more!
Come down and check out this fuel efficient and reliable Hyundai Elantra. Featuring the top selling GL package you will enjoy heated seats, Bluetooth, USB/AUX port, blind spot detection, Apple CarPlay with Android Auto, alloy rims, LED daytime lights, cruise control, air conditioning, heated leather steering wheel, traction control, keyless entry and so much more!
PLUS! Enjoy peace of mind with the balance of Hyundai's factory 5-year/100,000 KM warranty remaining!
Ask us about the benefits and value of our Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned program!
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.
We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips St. Call, click dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6