2018 Hyundai Elantra...

Safety Security System

Heated Mirrors

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Knee Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning

Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Remote Trunk Release

Floor mats

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Automatic Transmission

Front Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof

rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Front Bucket Seats

Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter

Driver Side Airbag

Mirror integrated turn signals

6 spd automatic transmission

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Dual Shift Mode Transmission

Distance Pacing

Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Machined finish surface

Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Sensor

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning

Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Performance Rear Tire

Performance Front Tire

