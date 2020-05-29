Menu
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL *Heated Seats Rear Camera

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  • 51,550KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5163689
  • Stock #: F33Z6J
  • VIN: KMHD84LF3JU567911
Exterior Colour
Polar White
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

Amazing value! You can purchase this Elantra today and save. Apple CarPlay, Heated seats, blind spot detection and more!
Come down and check out this fuel efficient and reliable Hyundai Elantra. Featuring the top selling GL package you will enjoy heated seats, Bluetooth, USB/AUX port, blind spot detection, Apple CarPlay with Android Auto, alloy rims, LED daytime lights, cruise control, air conditioning, heated leather steering wheel, traction control, keyless entry and so much more!

PLUS! Enjoy peace of mind with the balance of Hyundai's factory 5-year/100,000 KM warranty remaining!
Ask us about the benefits and value of our Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned program!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips St. Call, click dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Safety
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Front air conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • Automatic Transmission
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Mirror integrated turn signals
  • 6 spd automatic transmission
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Dual Shift Mode Transmission
  • Distance Pacing
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
  • Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Machined finish surface
  • Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Sensor
  • Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
  • Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
  • Performance Rear Tire
  • Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

