2018 Hyundai Elantra

39,495 KM

Details Description

$18,649

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

GL *Heated Seats Rear Camera

Location

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

39,495KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5692062
  • Stock #: F3AZ56
  • VIN: KMHD84LF9JU631076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 39,495 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful Polar White 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL sedan just came off lease, low mileage for it's year and features heated seats, back up camera and more!
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

