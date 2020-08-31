Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

44,500 KM

Details Description Features

$13,685

+ tax & licensing
$13,685

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

LE Heated Seats Bluetooth

2018 Hyundai Elantra

LE Heated Seats Bluetooth

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 5751465
  2. 5751465
Sale Price

$13,685

+ taxes & licensing

44,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5751465
  • Stock #: F3K3HF
  • VIN: 5NPD74LF8JH355054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3K3HF
  • Mileage 44,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Local vehicle with a lot of Manufacture Warranty left. Great commuter vehicle and super fuel efficient.
2018 Hyundai Elantra Gray LE Fresh Oil Change, Air Conditioning, Auxiliary Input, Bluetooth, Front Wheel Drive, Heated Seats, Engine Block Heater, USB Input, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.


Recent Arrival! 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

