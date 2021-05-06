Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

53,981 KM

Details Description Features

$16,533

+ tax & licensing
$16,533

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL | Certified | No Accident | One Owner |

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL | Certified | No Accident | One Owner |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$16,533

+ taxes & licensing

53,981KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7125241
  • Stock #: F3YKRU
  • VIN: KMHD84LF0JU572757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iron Gray Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3YKRU
  • Mileage 53,981 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified.


CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


2018 Hyundai Elantra GL 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD Irongrey

-Blind Spot Detection
-Rear Cross Traffic Alert
-AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
-Exterior Parking Camera Rear
-Fully automatic headlights
-Heated Front Bucket Seats
-Heated steering wheel
-Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces
-Remote keyless entry.
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
in-glass AM/FM antenna
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Light grey
and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
4 Cyl Engine
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
rearview camera w/dynamic guidelines
Variable Speed
7.0" touch-screen display w/Apple CarPlay
roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour) and Bluetooth

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

