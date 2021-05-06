Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

41,732 KM

Details Description Features

$16,646

+ tax & licensing
$16,646

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL | Certified | No Accident | One Owner |

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL | Certified | No Accident | One Owner |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Sale

$16,646

+ taxes & licensing

41,732KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7137529
  • Stock #: F3Y9DW
  • VIN: KMHD84LF1JU593763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3Y9DW
  • Mileage 41,732 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Leather Wrap Wheel
Android Auto
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
in-glass AM/FM antenna
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Light grey
and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
4 Cyl Engine
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
rearview camera w/dynamic guidelines
7.0" touch-screen display w/Apple CarPlay
roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour) and Bluetooth

