2018 Hyundai Elantra

47,051 KM

Details

$15,639

+ tax & licensing
$15,639

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$15,639

+ taxes & licensing

47,051KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7186361
  • Stock #: F3YU9K
  • VIN: KMHD84LF9JU704446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Star Gazing Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # F3YU9K
  • Mileage 47,051 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified.


CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner


2018 Hyundai Elantra GL 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD Star Gazing Blue Pearl

Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Air Conditioning, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces.

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear bench seats
Android Auto
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
in-glass AM/FM antenna
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Light grey
and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
rearview camera w/dynamic guidelines
7.0" touch-screen display w/Apple CarPlay
roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour) and Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

