2018 Hyundai Elantra

16,292 KM

Details Description Features

$17,311

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

GL | Certified | No Accident | 0.99% Available |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 7256561
  2. 7256561
16,292KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7256561
  • Stock #: F42H28
  • VIN: KMHD84LF7JU707992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iron Gray Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,292 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
in-glass AM/FM antenna
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Light grey
and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity
Audio Aux Input
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
4 Cyl Engine
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
rearview camera w/dynamic guidelines
7.0" touch-screen display w/Apple CarPlay
roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour) and Bluetooth

