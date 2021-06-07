Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

43,123 KM

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL* Bluetooth/Heated Seats/SATELLITE RADIO

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL* Bluetooth/Heated Seats/SATELLITE RADIO

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

43,123KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7313876
  • Stock #: 25029
  • VIN: KMHD84LFXJU552886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,123 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL is SIMPLE and yet RELIABLE. Nicely equipped with options such as HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, SATELLITE RADIO, REMOTE STARTER, power windows and door locks, cruise control, air conditioning, automatic transmission and more! On sale for $15,998 cash, or JUST $14,998 with dealer arranged financing OAC! Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

