2018 Hyundai Elantra

21,321 KM

Details

$17,991

+ tax & licensing
$17,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL | Certified | 0.99% Available |

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL | Certified | 0.99% Available |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$17,991

+ taxes & licensing

21,321KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7693165
  • Stock #: F47P98
  • VIN: KMHD84LF5JU640437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iron Gray Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 21,321 KM

Vehicle Description

Arriving Soon !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Temporary spare tire
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
in-glass AM/FM antenna
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Light grey
and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity
Audio Aux Input
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
rearview camera w/dynamic guidelines
7.0" touch-screen display w/Apple CarPlay
roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour) and Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

