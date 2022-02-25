$24,480+ tax & licensing
$24,480
+ taxes & licensing
West Coast Auto & RV
204-831-5005
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL SE Auto ***NEW ARRIVAL***
36,000KM
Used
- Stock #: WC22053
- VIN: KMHD84LFXJU548983
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL... CONTACT US FOR DETAILS! DP#0038
