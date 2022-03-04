2018 Hyundai Elantra

- Listing ID: 8531339
- Stock #: F4H6VV
- VIN: KMHD84LF2JU640427
-
Exterior Colour
Iron Gray Pearl
-
Body Style
Sedan
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Stock #
F4H6VV
-
Mileage
59,653 KM
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter
Engine: 2.0L MPI Atkinson DOHC In-Line 4-Cylinder -inc: Normally aspirated
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front seats, driver's and front passenger's seat height adjuster (pump device) and front passenger's seatback pocket
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, 7.0" touch-screen display w/Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, rearview camera w/dynamic guidelines, iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity, in-glass AM/FM antenna, roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour) and Bluetoo...
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Light grey
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
rearview camera w/dynamic guidelines
7.0" touch-screen display w/Apple CarPlay
roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour) and Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.