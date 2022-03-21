$CALL+ tax & licensing
204-772-2411
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL SE **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
- Listing ID: 8867735
- Stock #: P4087B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Space Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL SE **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This Hyundai Elantra comes equipped with these options: SPACE BLACK PEARL, BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Light grey, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season, and Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
