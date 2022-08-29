$23,484+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-888-4542
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL 3.99% Available For A Limited Time
Location
Birchwood Kia West
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
$23,484
- Listing ID: 9038953
- Stock #: F4JD6Y
- VIN: KMHD84LF5JU676211
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,466 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Kilometers!
Local Trade!
Visit us online or in-person to schedule your test drive!
Key Features
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Power Windows & Doors
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Hands Free Bluetooth
- Keyless Entry
- 16" Alloy Wheels
Safety
- Blind Spot Detection
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Lane Change Assist
- Back Up Camera
and more!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood KIA West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba KIA Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!
Buying a car should be fun! Come have fun with us!
Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
DISCLAIMER
*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
