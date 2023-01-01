Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Elantra

47,941 KM

Details Features

$19,942

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,942

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Hyundai

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL1

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL1

Location

Winnipeg Hyundai

3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

  1. 9648619
  2. 9648619
  3. 9648619
  4. 9648619
  5. 9648619
  6. 9648619
  7. 9648619
  8. 9648619
  9. 9648619
  10. 9648619
  11. 9648619
  12. 9648619
  13. 9648619
  14. 9648619
  15. 9648619
  16. 9648619
  17. 9648619
  18. 9648619
  19. 9648619
  20. 9648619
  21. 9648619
  22. 9648619
  23. 9648619
  24. 9648619
Contact Seller

$19,942

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
47,941KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9648619
  • Stock #: 3221A
  • VIN: KMHD84LF3JU552521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iron Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,941 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Hyundai

2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 47,941 KM
$19,942 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai KONA Ul...
 64,929 KM
$28,998 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Tucson ...
 41,314 KM
$33,733 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Hyundai

Winnipeg Hyundai

3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8
Quick Links
Directions Inventory