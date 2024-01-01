Menu
Local Car! One Owner! Key Features - AWD - Power Sunroof - Head-up Display - Apple Carplay - Navigation - Wireless Charger - Bluetooth - Heated Front Seats - Leather Interior - Automatic Headlights - Backup Camera Safety Features - Blind Spot Detection w/Lane Change Assist - Rear Cross Traffic Alert - Rear Park Assist System - Autonomous Emergency Brakiing w/Pedestrian Detection - Driver Attention Assist - Lane Keep Assist System - High Beam Assist Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.

2018 Hyundai KONA

114,383 KM

Details Description Features

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai KONA

Ultimate Local Vehicle | One Owner | Leather

2018 Hyundai KONA

Ultimate Local Vehicle | One Owner | Leather

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,383KM
VIN KM8K5CA53JU160658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 114,383 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Car!
One Owner!
Key Features

- AWD
- Power Sunroof
- Head-up Display
- Apple Carplay
- Navigation
- Wireless Charger
- Bluetooth
- Heated Front Seats
- Leather Interior
- Automatic Headlights
- Backup Camera

Safety Features

- Blind Spot Detection w/Lane Change Assist
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Park Assist System
- Autonomous Emergency Brakiing w/Pedestrian Detection
- Driver Attention Assist
- Lane Keep Assist System
- High Beam Assist
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
50 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI 4-Cylinder
3.611 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 1,930 kgs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
413.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Tires: 235/45R18 All-Season
Grey Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
BlueLink
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Wireless Device Charging
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/driver seat power lumbar and 3 stage heating
BlueLink Tracker System
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Smartphone Integration
Analog Appearance

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Android Auto
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

null
Voice Command Recognition
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Clari-Fi music restoration technology
Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/MP3 Infinity Audio System -inc: 8.0" colour touch-screen display
AVN 5.0 navigation system w/map care 5-years free map updates 2 times a year
navigation/AV split screen display
premium 8 speakers including subwoofer
tweeters and external amp
Apple CarPlay w/wired connection
HD Radio w/traffic flow and incident data and iPod/USB/MP3 auxillary input jack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2018 Hyundai KONA