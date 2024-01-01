Menu
2018 Hyundai KONA

139,938 KM

$17,994

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai KONA

Essential

2018 Hyundai KONA

Essential

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$17,994

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,938KM
VIN KM8K12AA8JU116609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PHANTOM BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 139,938 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Tow/Haul Mode
Hill Descent Control
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.510 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L Atkinson Cycle MPI 4-Cylinder -inc: engine cover and hood insulator
GVWR: 1,805 kgs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
415.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Illuminated glove box
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat w/height adjustment and 3 stage heating
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Convenience

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display, 6 speakers, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay w/wired connection and iPod/USB/MP3 auxillary input jack

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Black Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum
Tires: 205/60R16 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Lock up torque converter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
sequential shift mode
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive
console mounted shift lever
transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display
Apple CarPlay w/wired connection and iPod/USB/MP3 auxillary input jack
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

2018 Hyundai KONA