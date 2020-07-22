Menu
2018 Hyundai KONA

24,510 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Trend AWD Heads Up Display *Heated Seats

Location

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 5663697
  3. 5663697
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

24,510KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5663697
  • Stock #: F3AK99
  • VIN: KM8K3CA51JU093239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PHANTOM BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,510 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, well maintained ultra-low mileage 2018 Hyundai Kona Trend with all wheel drive, featuring heads up display, a 1.6L turbo and more!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Android Auto
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Heads-Up Display
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Mirror integrated turn signals
HD Radio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Voice Command Recognition
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Collision Warning
Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Aluminum
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
Apple CarPlay w/wired connection and iPod/USB/MP3 auxillary input jack
Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD Radio/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

