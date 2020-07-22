2018 Hyundai KONA

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Android Auto Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Cargo shade

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Heads-Up Display Heated Leather Steering Wheel Driver Side Airbag Bluetooth hands-free phone system Mirror integrated turn signals HD Radio Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Voice Command Recognition Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Collision Warning Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Aluminum Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Apple CarPlay w/wired connection and iPod/USB/MP3 auxillary input jack Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD Radio/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display

