2018 Hyundai KONA

33,875 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2018 Hyundai KONA

2018 Hyundai KONA

Ultimate HUD Heated Seats/Steering LED Lights

2018 Hyundai KONA

Ultimate HUD Heated Seats/Steering LED Lights

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

33,875KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5919252
  • Stock #: F3MCRN
  • VIN: KM8K5CA53JU137686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3MCRN
  • Mileage 33,875 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare 2018 Kona Ultimate just came in on trade with Super Low Mileage !

This Vehicle Comes Loaded With:

Heated Leather Front Seats

Heated Steering Wheel,

LED lightning,

Head up Display

Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keeping Assist, Cross Traffic Alert

Advanced Cruise control With Stop And Go

Emergency Braking With Pedestrian Detection

8 Inch Touch Screen With Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

Infinity Premium Sound

1.6L Turbo Charged Engine With 7 Speed DCT Transmission
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Sunroof
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heads-Up Display
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Blue Link
Turbocharged Engine
Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Alloy
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (rcta)
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
7 Spd Automatic Transmission
Radio: AM/FM/HD Radio/SiriusXM Infinity Premium -inc: 8" navigation system (IAVN)
8 speakers including subwoofer and external amplifier
Blue Link Connected car system
Siri and Google Now support
USB/aux input jack
voice r

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

