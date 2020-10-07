2018 Hyundai KONA

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Convenience tilt steering remote start Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Universal Garage Door Opener Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Windows Sunroof Seating Leather Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Android Auto Apple CarPlay Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Cargo shade

Additional Features Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera Heads-Up Display Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Blue Link Turbocharged Engine Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Alloy Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (rcta) Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot 7 Spd Automatic Transmission Radio: AM/FM/HD Radio/SiriusXM Infinity Premium -inc: 8" navigation system (IAVN) 8 speakers including subwoofer and external amplifier Blue Link Connected car system Siri and Google Now support USB/aux input jack voice r

