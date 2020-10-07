2018 Hyundai KONA

+ taxes & licensing
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
Rare 2018 Kona Ultimate just came in on trade with Super Low Mileage !
This Vehicle Comes Loaded With:
Heated Leather Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel,
LED lightning,
Head up Display
Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keeping Assist, Cross Traffic Alert
Advanced Cruise control With Stop And Go
Emergency Braking With Pedestrian Detection
8 Inch Touch Screen With Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
Infinity Premium Sound
1.6L Turbo Charged Engine With 7 Speed DCT Transmission
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.
We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street
Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
