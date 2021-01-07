Menu
2018 Hyundai KONA

44,013 KM

Details Description Features

$23,490

+ tax & licensing
$23,490

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2018 Hyundai KONA

2018 Hyundai KONA

Luxury AWD Heated Leather Seats | Sunroof | Safety Pkg

2018 Hyundai KONA

Luxury AWD Heated Leather Seats | Sunroof | Safety Pkg

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 6423742
  2. 6423742
$23,490

+ taxes & licensing

44,013KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6423742
  Stock #: F3T3CG
  VIN: KM8K6CAA2JU071965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pulse Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3T3CG
  • Mileage 44,013 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified | Brand New Tires | 2 Way Remote Starter
Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
HD Radio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Alloy
and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
Audio Aux Input
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
4 Cyl Engine
Siri and Google Now support
Radio: AM/FM/HD Radio/SiriusXM Audio System -inc: 7" LCD touchscreen display
USB/aux input jack and voice recognition

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

