2018 Hyundai KONA

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Android Auto Apple CarPlay Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Cargo shade

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals HD Radio Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Alloy and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning Audio Aux Input Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot 4 Cyl Engine Siri and Google Now support Radio: AM/FM/HD Radio/SiriusXM Audio System -inc: 7" LCD touchscreen display USB/aux input jack and voice recognition

