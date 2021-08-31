2018 Hyundai KONA

$17,660 + taxes & licensing 1 0 1 , 1 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7705405

7705405 Stock #: F47TU2

F47TU2 VIN: KM8K22AA0JU162951

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour DARK KNIGHT

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F47TU2

Mileage 101,100 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear Collision Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Heated Leather Steering Wheel Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Android Auto Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Bluetooth hands-free phone system Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display Apple CarPlay w/wired connection and iPod/USB/MP3 auxillary input jack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.