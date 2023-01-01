Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai KONA

53,038 KM

Details Description Features

$24,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai KONA

2018 Hyundai KONA

Luxury Certified | Winter Tires | 4.49% Available

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai KONA

Luxury Certified | Winter Tires | 4.49% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 9571636
  2. 9571636
  3. 9571636
  4. 9571636
  5. 9571636
Contact Seller

$24,991

+ taxes & licensing

53,038KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9571636
  • Stock #: F4XAXU
  • VIN: KM8K6CAA5JU118924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PHANTOM BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4XAXU
  • Mileage 53,038 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
2018 Hyundai Kona Luxury

Key Features
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Front Seats
- Bluetooth
- Apple Carplay and Android Auto
- 6 Speaker Audio System
- Power Sunroof

Safety Features
- Rearview Camera
- Lane Keep Assist System
- Automatic Projector Headlights
- Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Rear Park Assist System

And More!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your family's automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.648 Axle Ratio
50 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L Atkinson Cycle MPI 4-Cylinder -inc: engine cover and hood insulator
GVWR: 1,900 kgs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
422.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: 215/55R17 All-Season
Black Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/driver seat power lumbar and 3 stage heating
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child safety rear door locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Collision Warning
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Locks
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD Radio/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display, 6 speakers, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, voice command recognition, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay w/wired connection and iPod/USB/MP3 auxillary input jack
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Headlights-Automatic
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Brakes-ABS
Mirror(s)-Heated
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Steering-Power
Tire-Temporary Spare
Transmission-Auto
Windows-Power
Wipers-Intermittent
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Parking Aid Sensor
Blind Spot Detection (bsd) w/Lane Change Assist (lca) Blind Spot Sensor
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display
Apple CarPlay w/wired connection and iPod/USB/MP3 auxillary input jack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2017 Honda Civic EX ...
 130,055 KM
$19,994 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 57,239 KM
$25,531 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai KONA Lu...
 53,038 KM
$24,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory