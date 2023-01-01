2018 Hyundai KONA

$24,991 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 0 3 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9571636

9571636 Stock #: F4XAXU

F4XAXU VIN: KM8K6CAA5JU118924

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour PHANTOM BLACK

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4XAXU

Mileage 53,038 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.648 Axle Ratio 50 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.0L Atkinson Cycle MPI 4-Cylinder -inc: engine cover and hood insulator GVWR: 1,900 kgs Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel 422.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler DEEP TINTED GLASS Fog Lamps Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Wheels w/Silver Accents Roof Rack Rails Only Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Tires: 215/55R17 All-Season Black Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Bumper Insert Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer Trip Computer rear window defogger PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Bluetooth hands-free phone system Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Carpet Floor Covering Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/driver seat power lumbar and 3 stage heating Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Stability Control Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Tire Pressure Monitor Child safety rear door locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Rear Collision Warning Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Android Auto Streaming Audio Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD Radio/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display, 6 speakers, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, voice command recognition, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay w/wired connection and iPod/USB/MP3 auxillary input jack Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Headlights-Automatic Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Bag-Frontal-Driver Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Bag-Side Head-Front Brakes-ABS Mirror(s)-Heated Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Seat(s)-Heated Front Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Steering-Power Tire-Temporary Spare Transmission-Auto Windows-Power Wipers-Intermittent Air Bag-Side Body-Front Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Curtain 1st Parking Aid Sensor Blind Spot Detection (bsd) w/Lane Change Assist (lca) Blind Spot Sensor Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display Apple CarPlay w/wired connection and iPod/USB/MP3 auxillary input jack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.