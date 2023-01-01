2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

$31,991 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 1 , 3 6 5 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BECKETTS BLACK

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F57H6J

Mileage 71,365 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler 3.041 Axle Ratio 71 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,550 kgs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Engine: 3.3L GDI DOHC 24-Valve V6 D-CVVT Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights Sunroof tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Cornering Lights Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Chrome Side Windows Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Tires: P235/55R19 AS Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Compass Trip Computer rear window defogger Rear View Camera Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror 8-Way Driver Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Smart Device Integration Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest 6-Way Passenger Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear Parking Sensors Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Lane Departure Warning Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio 12 Speakers 550w Regular Amplifier Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS null ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor iPod/USB/auxiliary jack Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/Navigation -inc: Infinity premium audio system w/QuantumLogic Surround Sound and Clari-Fi Music Restoration 8" LCD high-resolution touch-screen w/navigation (map) and AV (music) split-screen display Bluetooth hands-free phone system and SiriusXM 2.0 radio withSmart Favorites TuneStart Featured Favorites recording feature for SiriusXM presets 1-6 and 3-month trial subscription

