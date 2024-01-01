$26,892+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport Limited Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$26,892
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Twilight Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 78,665 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | Nav | Leather | Heated/Cooling seats | Moonroof
Key Features
- All Wheel Drive
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Infinity Audio System with 12 Speakers
- Apple Carplay and Android Auto
- Bluetooth
- Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Leather Seats
Safety Features
- Rearview Camera
- Adaptive Cruise with Stop and Go
- Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Automatic HID Headlights
- Front Fog Lights
And More!
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer permit #0086
Birchwood Nissan
