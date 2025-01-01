$21,393+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4L AWD LOW KMs | Local Trade
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$21,393
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Graphite
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 71,201 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the versatility and comfort of this 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD. With its sleek Platinum Graphite exterior and spacious interior, this SUV is perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine
- Comfortable seating for 5 passengers
- Automatic transmission for smooth driving
- Excellent fuel economy: 9.1L/100km highway, 12L/100km city
- Stylish grey interior to complement the exterior
- Spacious SUV body type for cargo and passenger versatility
At Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC, we're committed to helping you find the perfect vehicle. Whether you're ready to start your purchase, have questions, or want to book a test drive, our team is here to assist. Visit our website at www.birchwoodchevrolet.ca or come see us in person to experience this Santa Fe Sport for yourself. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a reliable and stylish SUV that's ready for your next adventure!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
204-837-5811