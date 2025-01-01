Menu
Account
Sign In
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

151,835 KM

Details Description Features

$18,992

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT LIMITED Accident Free | 1 Owner | Dealer Serviced

Watch This Vehicle
12845803

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT LIMITED Accident Free | 1 Owner | Dealer Serviced

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Contact Seller

$18,992

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
151,835KM
VIN 5NMZUDLA9JH086451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6B3VB
  • Mileage 151,835 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Interior

Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SV Tech PKG | Accident Free | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Nissan Rogue SV Tech PKG | Accident Free | Low KM's 78,638 KM $20,992 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Qashqai S Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Nissan Qashqai S Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's 15,907 KM $28,991 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Qashqai S Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Nissan Qashqai S Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's 57,460 KM $23,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,992

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe