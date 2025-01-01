Menu
Account
Sign In
Manitobas #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! Discover the perfect blend of comfort and capability with this 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD. With only 60,150 km on the odometer and a single previous owner, this SUV offers exceptional value for the discerning driver. Key Features: - All-Wheel Drive for superior traction and handling - Heated front seats for those chilly Manitoba mornings - Spacious interior with seating for 5 passengers - Fuel-efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine - Deep tinted glass for enhanced privacy and style - 17 aluminum alloy wheels - Automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC for a smooth driving experience At Birchwood Hyundai, were committed to providing a transparent and enjoyable car-buying experience. Whether youre ready to make a purchase or just have questions, our team is here to help. Book a test drive today and experience the Hyundai difference for yourself. Visit our website or contact us directly to start your journey with Manitobas #1 Hyundai dealer! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

60,150 KM

Details Description Features

$19,700

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4L AWD AWD | Heated Seats | Rear Camera | Low KM's

Watch This Vehicle
13083401

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4L AWD AWD | Heated Seats | Rear Camera | Low KM's

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 13083401
  2. 13083401
  3. 13083401
  4. 13083401
  5. 13083401
Contact Seller

$19,700

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,150KM
VIN 5XYZTDLB9JG553017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Serrano Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Discover the perfect blend of comfort and capability with this 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD. With only 60,150 km on the odometer and a single previous owner, this SUV offers exceptional value for the discerning driver.

Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for superior traction and handling
- Heated front seats for those chilly Manitoba mornings
- Spacious interior with seating for 5 passengers
- Fuel-efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine
- Deep tinted glass for enhanced privacy and style
- 17" aluminum alloy wheels
- Automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC for a smooth driving experience

At Birchwood Hyundai, we're committed to providing a transparent and enjoyable car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to make a purchase or just have questions, our team is here to help. Book a test drive today and experience the Hyundai difference for yourself. Visit our website or contact us directly to start your journey with Manitoba's #1 Hyundai dealer!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Manual air conditioning
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's power adjustable lumbar support

Power Options

Power Locks

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P235/65 R17 AS
Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC -inc: single exhaust and Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

null
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Speed Compensated Volume Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
Aux/USB
Steering Wheel Controls and Internal Memory
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select (Eco
Normal
Sport)
rearview camera and Bluetooth hands-free phone system
5.0" touch-screen display (3.0B)
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV New Tires | Full Service History | Local Trade for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Nissan Kicks SV New Tires | Full Service History | Local Trade 59,051 KM $16,994 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L AWD AWD | Heated Seats | Rear Camera | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L AWD AWD | Heated Seats | Rear Camera | Low KM's 60,150 KM $19,700 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai PALISADE Preferred Certified | 4.49% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Hyundai PALISADE Preferred Certified | 4.49% Available 33,873 KM $38,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,700

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe