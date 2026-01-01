2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

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<p>SUNROOF/MOONROF, COOLED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, LEATHER SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, BACK-UP CAMERA, MEMORY SEATS, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, WOOD TRIM, HEATED SEATS, ABS, AM/FM/CD RADIO, SATELLITE RADIO, POWER LIFTGATE, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, KEYLESS GO, REAR DEFROST, BUCKET SEATS, FRONT POWER SEATS, TRACTION CONTROL, HID (XENON) HEADLIGHTS, SPOILER, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS.</p><p></p><p></p><div style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(51, 51, 51);font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;orphans:2;text-align:left;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:normal;widows:2;word-spacing:0px; id=webClient_isPasted>Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204-888-4070 or visit us at 302 Archibald St. Winnipeg, MB!!!</div><div style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(51, 51, 51);font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;orphans:2;text-align:left;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:normal;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. Price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. We can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down o.a.c,<br>at Auto Excell, the price is the price.</div><div style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(51, 51, 51);font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;orphans:2;text-align:left;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:normal;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204-888-4070 with inquiries!!</div>

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

122,706 KM

Details Description

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14145616

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Limited

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

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Contact Seller

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
122,706KM
VIN 5XYZUDLA1JG551959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 122,706 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF/MOONROF, COOLED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, LEATHER SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, BACK-UP CAMERA, MEMORY SEATS, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, WOOD TRIM, HEATED SEATS, ABS, AM/FM/CD RADIO, SATELLITE RADIO, POWER LIFTGATE, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, KEYLESS GO, REAR DEFROST, BUCKET SEATS, FRONT POWER SEATS, TRACTION CONTROL, HID (XENON) HEADLIGHTS, SPOILER, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS.

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204-888-4070 or visit us at 302 Archibald St. Winnipeg, MB!!!We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. Price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. We can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at Auto Excell, the price is the price.Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204-888-4070 with inquiries!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

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204-888-4070

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$16,888

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Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe