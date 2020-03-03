550 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M3
204-416-2277
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium 4dr AWD Sport Utility
No Money Down No, PAYMENTS FOR 90 Days, oac, Trades Accepted
Welcome to We Sell Autos home of the best priced pre-owned vehicles in Manitoba! Contact us today and check out why we are Manitoba's best Pre-Owned dealership. :) We also offer full service and detailing to every make and model. Just drop by today to experience the We Sell Autos difference!!
All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report.
A Division of Donvito automotive Group
*Price does not include PST & GST. Dealer Permit #4784
*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with We Sell Autos
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
550 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M3