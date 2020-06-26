Menu
$24,799

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Premium AWD *Heated Seats Rear Camera

$24,799

+ taxes & licensing

  • 38,294KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5254667
  • Stock #: F36XJK
  • VIN: 5NMZUDLB6JH093365
Exterior Colour
Marlin Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

Low mileage, well maintained beautiful Marlin Blue 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium all wheel drive featuring a heated steering wheel, blind spot detection and more!!
Come down and check out this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport featuring the top selling Premium Package. You will enjoy all wheel drive, heated front and rear seats, Bluetooth, climate control, alloy wheels, fog lights, blind spot detection, rear view camera, keyless entry, power driver seat, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, a spacious cargo area and so much more!

PLUS! Enjoy peace of mind with the balance of Hyundai's factory 5-year/100,000 KM comprehensive and powertrain warranty remaining!
Ask us about the benefits and value of our Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned program!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips St. Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

