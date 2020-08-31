Menu
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

23,920 KM

Details Description Features

$24,236

+ tax & licensing
$24,236

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4L AWD | Accident Free | Locally Owned | AWD | Remote Start | Heated Seats |

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4L AWD | Accident Free | Locally Owned | AWD | Remote Start | Heated Seats |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Sale Price

$24,236

+ taxes & licensing

23,920KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5738466
  • Stock #: F3KHPM
  • VIN: 5XYZTDLB5JG558277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Serrano Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,920 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometres, All Wheel Drive, And Locally Owned and Serviced! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
Accident Free
Locally Owned
Aftermarket Remote Start
All Wheel Drive
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Cruise Control
AM/FM CD Radio
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Wood Trim Interior
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

