2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

30,959 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4L FWD | 0.99% Available | Heated Seats |

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4L FWD | 0.99% Available | Heated Seats |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

30,959KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6597157
  Stock #: F3UA2W
  VIN: 5XYZT3LB9JG558356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FROST WHITE
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3UA2W
  • Mileage 30,959 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Power Locks
rear window defogger
Engine Immobilizer
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Back-Up Camera
Headlights-Automatic
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Air Conditioning-Front
Audio-AM/FM Stereo
Audio-Aux Input
Audio-CD Player
Brakes-ABS
Mirror(s)-Heated
Mirror(s)-Power
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Tire-Temporary Spare
Transmission-Auto
Wipers-Intermittent
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Audio-MP3 Player
Seat Trim-Cloth
Engine-4 Cyl
Tire-Front-All-Season
Tire-Rear-All-Season
Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy
Telephone-Bluetooth Connection

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

