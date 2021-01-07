2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Fog Lamps Child safety rear door locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Power Options Power Locks Windows rear window defogger Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Seating Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Headlights-Automatic Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Bag-Frontal-Driver Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Bag-Side Head-Front Air Bag-Side Head-Rear Air Conditioning-Front Audio-AM/FM Stereo Audio-Aux Input Audio-CD Player Brakes-ABS Mirror(s)-Heated Mirror(s)-Power Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seat(s)-Heated Front Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Audio Controls Tire-Temporary Spare Transmission-Auto Wipers-Intermittent Air Bag-Side Body-Front Audio-MP3 Player Seat Trim-Cloth Engine-4 Cyl Tire-Front-All-Season Tire-Rear-All-Season Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy Telephone-Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.